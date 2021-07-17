Rick Davis continues Cavendish 2021 summer concert series

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish will continue its summer music series with a concert by Rick Davis and Friends on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Wednesday, July 28 at 6 p.m.

Rick Davis has been a staple of the Vermont ski scene on his own and with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, since the 1970s. The band is famous for covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan, and the Doobie Brothers, among others.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will each be serving food and drink, either eat in or take out. Please support your local businesses.

Wearing masks at the concert and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. If you would like to help, we would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-226-7736 to volunteer or for more information on the concerts.