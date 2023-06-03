BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of the novel “Remarkably Brilliant Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt at Rockingham Library’s front desk today. Then join the discussion on Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m., on Rockingham Library’s main floor.

Van Pelt offers readers a charming, witty, and compulsively enjoyable exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope, that traces a widow’s unlikely connection with a giant Pacific octopus. Popular author Kevin Wilson says, “Remarkably Brilliant Creatures is a beautiful examination of how loneliness can be transformed, cracked open, with the slightest touch from another living thing.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.