Regional poets and musicians at Flat Iron Coffeehouse

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Library, in collaboration with Flat Iron Coffeehouse, welcomes poets Ryan Skrabalak and Beverly Ketch, who will give readings of their respective works on Saturday, March 29, from 3-5 p.m., at the coffeehouse, 51 The Square in Bellows Falls. Also appearing is Ketch’s band Stella Kola, which will perform acoustic sets of their haunting ballads. The Kingston, N.Y.-based Skrabalak published a poetry collection, “National Lube,” in 2024. Ketch’s 2024 poetry book “Nickel Coin Queen” was published by Looky Here Press in Greenfield, Mass. Stella Kola, which features members of Sunburned Hand of the Man and Weeping Bong Band, released a critically acclaimed self-titled album in 2023.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments and copies of the poets’ books will be for sale. For more information on the event, contact the library at 802-463-4270, or visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org.