Record breaking year for Good Friends campaign

WALPOLE, N.H. – Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM along with Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) helped raise over $36,000 during the 2022 Good Friends campaign, which benefitted local nonprofit Feeding Tiny Tummies. The Good Friends campaign is an annual tradition that takes place during the holiday season.

The “ambassadors” of the 2022 Good Friends campaign were Elijah the Spotted Dragon, Thunder T-Rex, and Ivy the Sloth (and other fill-in animals throughout), which were donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys. Over 3,500 stuffed animals were sold for $10 each at all SBW branches, with proceeds from each sale going to benefit Feeding Tiny Tummies, a nonprofit organization that provides food for children at schools, Head Start programs, preschools and day care facilities across Cheshire and Sullivan County. In addition to providing nourishment for tummies, the organization also feeds the minds of children by always including an academic item—from activity pages and crayons to a book.

“We’re grateful to Douglas Cuddle Toys and WKNE-FM for their continued commitment in creating and implementing the Good Friends campaign, which will help us in our efforts toward feeding the tummies and the minds of the next generation, and ensure the needs of children with food insecurities in our community are met,” says Jennifer Dassau, Director of Feeding Tiny Tummies.

The Good Friends Campaign is the largest fundraising effort in the Keene area that’s facilitated by outside organizations.

“Supporting our community is an important part of our mission at SBW,” says Danielle Ruffo, AVP Community Engagement for Savings Bank of Walpole. “The Good Friends campaign is an event we are grateful for and look forward to each year. We couldn’t do it without the extreme generosity of our friends at Douglas Cuddle Toy and, of course, our caring community.”