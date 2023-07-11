PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present folk, roots, and Americana trio Rainbow Girls at Next Stage on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m. Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls will open.

Rainbow Girls are an eclectic folk trio hailing from the golden countryside just north of California’s Bay Area. Vanessa May, Erin Chapin, and Caitlin Gowdey seamlessly combine soul-touching harmonies, varitextured instrumentals, and poignant lyrical content into a beautiful sonic tapestry. Throughout their performance, voices are paired with an ever-changing amalgamation of acoustic and slide guitar, keys, upright bass, harmonica, and an array of vocal techniques creating an engaging and emotionally moving live show.

Originally formed in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 2010, Rainbow Girls have spread their musical wings both internationally and domestically, from busking on the streets of Europe, to playing pubs and theaters in the U.K., to house concerts, festivals, and shows in the U.S. They’ve released four albums of music that delves deeply into themes of the human experience – hopeful love, honest self-reflection, and pursuits of social justice.

Pete Muller is a problem solver. Whether he’s writing songs for his critically acclaimed albums, revolutionizing the way Wall Street works through applied mathematics, or crafting crosswords for the New York Times and Washington Post, the hyper-talented renaissance man always seems to have his eye on unlocking some deeper level of understanding, on reaching some higher plane of enlightenment. Pete and his band The Kindred Souls blend folk intimacy with classic pop charm and jazz sophistication to deliver organic, harmony-rich performances that explore the crossroads of American roots and soul music.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the door for an additional fee. There is also a virtual ticket option. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.