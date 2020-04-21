Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival rescheduled

QUECHEE, Vt. – As thousands of entertainment gatherings and events have been canceled or postponed around the country due to the COVID-19, the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival, the longest running hot air balloon festival in New England, is rescheduled its June 19-21 event to the weekend of Sept. 11-13.

“After celebrating our 40th anniversary last year with record-breaking crowds gathered, we felt it was in the best interest, health, and safety of the community, our volunteers and sponsors and all who have come to enjoy this annual event, that we reschedule the Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival until September due to the COVID-19 virus,” said P.J. Skehan, executive director of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Over the years, thousands flock to central Vermont for the annual Father’s Day weekend gathering where more than 20 balloonists headline a regular schedule of five flights slated throughout the weekend and additional tethered rides during the day. Entertainers, musicians, artists, and food vendors are also on site to serve the annual celebration. According to Skehan, a number of balloonists, entertainers, and vendors have committed to participating at the September date.

“We respect and align with the guidelines set forth by the governor as well as the health care professionals,” added Skehan. “This is disappointing but just as our community, sponsors, volunteers, and town officials come together each year to make this a benchmark event, we must rally to work through these uncertain times. It’s challenging moments like these that epitomize what we can endure and achieve when our community comes together.”

For more information, visit www.hartfordvtchamber.com, call 802-295-7900, or email info@hartfordvtchamber.com.