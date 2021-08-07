Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival lifts off for 41st anniversary

QUECHEE, Vt. – The Quechee Hot Air Balloon Craft and Music Festival, the longest running hot air balloon festival in New England, will celebrate its 41st anniversary in 2021 when thousands are expected to flock to central Vermont, Sept. 3-5, 2021.

Twenty balloonists headline the event with five flights slated throughout the weekend and additional tethered rides during the day. Attendees can visit with 50 craft vendors, indulge in a variety of fare from 16 food vendors and sit back and enjoy dozens of entertainers for all ages, over the three-day extravaganza. Children’s activities include bubble machines, rock climbing wall, bounce house, and more. A variety of festival favorites and new food offerings with local healthy options and a beer and wine garden are planned.

“After taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, we’re proud to celebrate the 41st anniversary of Quechee Hot Air Balloon Festival, which truly epitomizes what a community event stands for,” said P.J. Skehan, executive director of the Hartford Area Chamber, who hosts and manages the annual event. “Our sponsors, volunteers, and the town come together and rally each year to make this a benchmark event. It truly epitomizes what we can achieve when our community comes together.”

Festival-goers have much to choose from during the three-day event. They can start their day at sunrise and watch morning balloon lift-offs while indulging in breakfast pizza and coffee. The afternoon can be spent enjoying stellar entertainment or visiting the various artisans and food vendors. During evening liftoff, you can grab dinner and sit hillside on the Quechee Green or consider waiting until dusk for the balloon-glow show.

Headlining this year’s three-day extravaganza of entertainers are A2VT on Friday, Dave Keller Band on Saturday, and The Tricksters on Sunday.

Dates for the Quechee Balloon Festival are Sept. 3 to 5, 2021. Hours are as follows: Friday from 3 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.hartfordvtchamber.com, call 802-295-7900, or email info@hartfordvtchamber.com.