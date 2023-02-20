“Protecting Climate is Good Medicine”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Louis started learning about art while running an advertising agency in NYC. After 50 years in the ad business he absorbed the artistic know-how to support his inspiration.

But not right away. With his son, he joined a military modeling club in N.J. At certain times of the year the club would have competitions in which you had to build dioramas depicting combat events during WW2. He would build his scenes without soldiers, because he vehemently was against war, feeling that if nobody showed up maybe there wouldn’t be any more wars.

Subsequently Louis started building dollhouses, “These took me too long to complete, and moreover, the work wasn’t saying anything about life, so I started doing sculptures which I called, ‘Visual/Word Dioramas,’ because for each piece I would write a narrative (which I consider part of the art). For these I drew inspiration from important social issues, such as pollution, women rights, global warming, animal extinction, etc.”

Today, after spending 25 years creating, Louis has 425 pieces. This show, now at Vault, consists of eight pieces about our environment and how humans are abusing the planet. His message: “earth is the only planet we have- and you can’t leave it (at least for now), so l recommend you love it!”

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, contact galleryvault@vermontel.net or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Check out Gallery at the VAULT at 68 Main St., Springfield.