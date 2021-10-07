Prominent guitarist David Rogers to perform in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – David Rogers fuses classical, jazz, and world music into expressive, virtuosic performances. Deemed “a prominent guitarist” by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his “astonishingly florid” improvisations, he has been called a “modern master of the classical guitar” by 20th Century Guitar. Classics Today commended his “first rate instrumental artistry,” and the Lute Society of America Quarterly called his technique “formidable.”

Featured in major musicians’ magazines including Fingerstyle Guitar in the United States and Akustic Gitarre in Germany, his performances have also been broadcast nationally on American National Public Radio and Munich-based Bayrische Rundfunk. He has given recitals and conducted master classes throughout North America, including performances and classes at the San Francisco Conservatory and Interlochen National Arts. He studied historical plucked strings at the Schola Cantorum Basiliensis in Basel, Switzerland.

This highly pedigreed musician will perform an intimate listening event at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls, Vt., Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Advance tickets are available through www.stage33live.com. Only 40 advance tickets will be sold, and advance sales will shut down at midnight the day before the show if it hasn’t sold out. Tickets will be sold at the door, and there will be limited standing room.

Josh Hall, a classically trained guitarist and music educator whose style owes as much to Barrios and Tarréga as Mustaine and Monk will open with original material in the spirit of Dylan, Cockburn, and Taylor – songs that engage the listener to feel and think deeply, to find the reverence in everyday life, and to question the stories that define so much of the modern world.

Masks and social distancing are required for all attendees except when eating or drinking. The Covid-19 protocol may change without notice. Find full details and any updates at www.stage33live.com.