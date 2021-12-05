CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 12, the 2021 Proctorsville Christmas Ghost Walk begins in front of the Proctorsville War Memorial on Route 131 at 7 p.m. The tour proceeds down Depot Street with information about what places are thought to be haunted. It ends at the Golden Stage Inn, where there will be a bonfire. What better place and way to learn about one of the most haunted inns in New England!

In 2020, the Cavendish Historical Society had to cancel their planned ghost walk. In its place was “A Christmas Eve Ghost Story,” featuring the Golden Stage Inn and its various ghosts as well as some of the local spirits. The story is available online at the CHS blog, www.cavendishhistoricalsocietynews.blogspot.com/2020/12/a-cavendish-christmas-ghost-story-2020.html.

The tour is free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. This is an easy walk. Please dress according to the weather and bring a flashlight. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com.