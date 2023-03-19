President Coolidge visiting Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – President Calvin Coolidge, the thirtieth President of the United States, who hailed from Plymouth, Vt., recently stopped by at the United Church of Ludlow to entertain and provide a history lesson to a room of community members. Although known as “Silent Cal” or “a man of few words,” he had no trouble sharing memories of his times living on the family homestead, of working in the hayfields, of his mischievous times while a student at the Black River Academy, and of his swearing in as President of the United States by his father, a Justice of the Peace.