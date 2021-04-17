Pollyanna Porter releases new romance, suspense novel

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Rectified,” a new work of fiction by local author Pollyanna Porter, explores themes of sexual abuse, betrayal, and what it means to truly do the right thing, regardless of the consequences. It follows two timelines – past and present – revealing the tragic circumstances that forever change the lives of Sara Scott, her family, and the small community of fictional Langdon, Vt.

Kitty Boyes, author of “The Arina Perry Series,” says the book is “written from the heart. This story may arouse your anger, and shock you in parts, but it will keep you reading as you experience hope, crave redemption, and trust that there’s a good outcome.”

Vicki Thornton, owner of Blair Books & More in Chester, says, “This is a solid debut novel by a local Vermont author. It is thought-provoking as well as heartfelt and heartbreaking.”

Pollyanna Porter and her husband live in southern Vermont. Recently, she retired from teaching in a rural public school for almost three decades. Pollyanna set out to write a book that has long been on her bucket list. “Rectified” is that book.

The author will read excerpts from “Rectified” Tuesday, May 25, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., during a free, online event hosted by the Springfield Town Library. Registration and details can be found on the library’s calendar at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.

“Rectified” is available at local booksellers, including Blair Books & More, direct from the author at www.read-rectified.com, or from online retailers. For more information about the book and author events, visit www.read-rectified.com.