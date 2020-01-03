Poetry Open Mic with Tim Mayo and Charles Butterfield

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt. will host second Saturday Poetry Open Mic Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m., assisted by New Hampshire author and poet Jim Fowler. This event will feature local poets Tim Mayo and Charles Butterfield, who will have books available for sale.

Tim Mayo’s poems and reviews have appeared in many journals. Among them are The American Journal of Poetry, Poetry International, Reheaded Stepchild, Tar River Poetry, Verse Daily, Verse-Virtual, Web Del Sol Review of Books, and The Writer’s Almanac. His poems have received seven Pushcart Prize nominations. His first full-length collection, “The Kingdom of Possibilities,” was a finalist for the 2009 May Swenson Award. His second volume of poems, “Thesaurus of Separation” was a finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Book Award. His most recent collection, “Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper,” was just published by Kelsay Books in November of 2019.

Charles Butterfield, retired teacher, is author of three poetry collections. His chapbook “Morning Watch” came out in September from Finishingline Press. “Field Notes” was finalist in Encircle Publications’ 2012 chapbook contest and published in 2013. “Another Light,” with nature photographer Larry Richardson, is out of print. Charles and Nancy live at Hillside Village in Keene.

After the two authors read their poems, the open mic is held by having poets take turns reading from their works or a favorite book. Call 802-463-9404 for event reservations.