ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Library is hosting a poetry open mic on Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m. Read original poetry or favorite poems by another poet. All ages are welcome to participate or be a part of the audience to support these brave souls. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org, or call 802-463-4270.