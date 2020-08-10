“Poetic Landscape” fine art show at DaVallia Art & Accents

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia Art & Accents invites you to a new fine art exhibition at their 39 North Gallery. Their fine art show, “Poetic Landscape,” will feature paintings by Carol Aronson-Shore from Aug. 15 through Oct. 15.

Carol Aronson-Shore employs poetic effects of light, color, and composition to coax magical and mysterious moments out of our daily world. She was a professor of painting and drawing at the University of New Hampshire from 1980 to 1999. Carol has continued to pursue her muse through her evocative landscapes and seascapes. Her compositions are assured and assuring in their light and color relationships. Her professional success is amply demonstrated by the fact that she has exhibited, and is included in private and corporate collections, across the nation – including the permanent collection of the White House.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy this special exhibit.

For more information, visit www.theDavallia.com or call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.