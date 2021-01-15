PoemTown Randolph 2021 call for submissions

RANDOLPH, Vt. – April is National Poetry Month. PoemTown organizers are currently soliciting original poetry submissions from poets of all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. No more than three poems should be submitted, each of them 24 lines or less. The deadline for submission is Feb. 15.

Poets should send 1-3 original poems as MS Word or RTF attachments to musbird@gmail.com. No PDFs please! Each entry must have the poet’s name and town of residence at the bottom of each submitted poem. Poets should be assured that this information will not be shared with the judges of the poems, but will be helpful when the chosen poems are submitted to the designer who prepares the broadsides for display in town.

In the text of an email, please include the poet’s contact information – name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number. Each poem should be attached separately in the email with the title of the poem as each document’s name.

Poets are asked not to submit any work that has been previously displayed in any PoemTown or PoemCity celebrations, and also to not submit any poems that have previously appeared in print anywhere else.

For poets without access to email, please contact Janet Watton at 802-728-9402 to clarify an alternate submission process.

By sending work to PoemTown 2021, poets agree that PoemTown may use any poem in display, in promotional materials, and in associated online, print, and other media. Poets will be credited for their work in all places their poems appear.

This eighth annual PoemTown will be scaled back due to Covid-19, but poems in the windows, the annual anthology, and outdoor readings this summer will be a welcome celebration of poetry and community.