Plymouth hosts Antique Apple Festival

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the 7th annual Plymouth Notch Antique Apple Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. This celebration of the harvest pays special tribute to the apple. Visit heirloom apple orchards and sample vintage apple varieties.

At 10 a.m., the 4th annual Cooldige 5K will wind through and around the historic village. Runners should arrive early to receive race materials. Prizes will be awarded to top race finishers. Runners and non-runners alike are invited to take part in the “I Do Not Choose to Run” one-mile walk. To register, visit www.coolidgefoundation.org/Coolidge-5k.

At 1 p.m., a 45-minute film entitled, “Vermont is a State I Love,” will be shown in the Union Church. Following the film, Coolidge impersonator Tracy Messer will welcome questions from the audience.

A variety of activities are scheduled throughout the day, including cider pressing, spinning, knitting, historic stenciling, lawn croquet, and self-guided tours at the Plymouth Cheese Factory. Enjoy the music of the Stringfield Springers, and don’t forget to bring a picnic or purchase a meal from the Fork in the Road food truck.