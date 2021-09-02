Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival, a Top 10 Fall Event

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is proud to host the 16th annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival this coming Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5. This year, the festival has been selected as a “Top 10 Fall Event” by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

Stars from Vermont and internationally known musicians team up for a lively two-day festival of folk and blues music performed in the pure country air of historic Plymouth Notch. The concerts are free; a donation is suggested.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Phil Henry, 2-3 p.m.,

Lara Herscovitch, 3-4 p.m.,

Bow Thayer, 4-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Crowes Pasture, 2-3 p.m.,

Alastair Moock, 3-4:00 p.m.,

Kerubo, 4-5 p.m.

For more information about the musicians, visit www.plymouthfolk.com.

The festival features a food drive for the Vermont Foodbank. Please bring nonperishable food items to the concerts.

At noon on Saturday, prior to the concerts, enjoy “Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show” at the Union Christian Church. This fun-filled program is performed by New York City’s Standup Shakespeare Company. Donations appreciated. For information about the show, please call 917-406-1456.

The Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival concerts are organized by Jay Ottaway and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, and generously supported by the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation, Clear Lake Furniture, Good Commons, The Mountain Times, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Plymouth Artisan Cheese, Ramunto’s Pizza, and Vermont Standard.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is open Tuesday through Sunday through Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For further information and event listings, visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov and on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites.