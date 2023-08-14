Planet Zydeco on the Putney Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music concludes its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of outdoor, summer concerts on Sunday, Aug. 20, with an evening of Cajun and Zydeco music by Planet Zydeco. The concert begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concert is free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

New England-based Planet Zydeco plays dance music of southwest Louisiana in the Cajun and Zydeco traditions. Featuring accordion, fiddle, and vocals, backed by electric guitar, bass, rubboard, and drums, Cannon Labrie, Mark Trichka, Alan Bradbury, Michelle Kaminsky, Jack Ezikovich, and Bonita Weisman mix up-tempo songs with traditional waltzes. The band has played festivals, concerts, and dance halls throughout the northeast over the past two decades.