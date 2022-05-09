Pianist Carolyn Enger to perform at First Universalist Parish

CHESTER, Vt. – World-renowned pianist Carolyn Enger, who takes periodic southern Vermont breaks from her musical journeys, will bring her talent to the First Universalist Parish of Chester on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Enger has performed in venues as nationally familiar as Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center, and as far away as the National Gallery of Oslo and the Felicja Blumenthal Center in Tel Aviv. Her 2013 Naxos recording of music by Ned Rorem, “Piano Album I,” was selected as one of “The New York Times’” “Best in Classical Recordings.”

The concert will, like much of her recent work, include visual elements, which she highlights with music. Her “Resonating Earth” uses music ranging from the Baroque to the present alongside imagery of the environment by Peabody Award-winning producer Elliott Forrest, visual artist Myles Aronowitz, and environmental activist and photographer J Henry Fair – snippets can be seen and heard at www.bit.ly/ResonatingEarthPlaylist.

The Chester concert will be free and open to the public, with a suggested donation to be divided among the church, the Chester Family Center, and the Chester Community Greenhouse & Gardens.

For further information, contact Nena Nanfeldt at nnanfeldt@gmail.com.