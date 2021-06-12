Photographers at VAULT for Open Studio Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT celebrates Vermont Open Studio Weekend by featuring four photographers from the current “Vermont Treasures” show. You are invited to view these photographers’ work, talk photography, and enjoy refreshments.

On June 19, Len Emery will be in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon followed by Richard Cofrancesco from noon until 2 p.m. Jeff Spring will be in the gallery Sunday, June 20, from 10 a.m. until noon, followed by Gene Parulis, from noon until 2 p.m.

Special Open Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Regular hours are Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VAULT is in a 1907 bank – yes, with a real vault – in Springfield’s historic downtown. For more information, go to www.galleryvault.org or www.vermontcrafts.com.