Photo-Poet show at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents, “The Spaulding Dunbar Photo-Poet Solo Show.” The show opening is April 8 from 5–7 p.m., and is on view to the public through May 7. Join us in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls on Friday, April 8 to meet and learn more about the artist, celebrate local art, and be a part of the festive opening of this show.

“The Spaulding Dunbar Photo-Poet Solo Show” presents archival and UV coated original prints of photographs taken by the artist on Anjali Farm in Vermont, along the New England coastline, and while visiting family in India. The collection tells tales of cycles, rhythms, order within chaos, familiar connections, comforting realities, and obvious similarities we all experience. The “Solo Show” shares the artist’s passion for his land stewardship experience through narrative images and portraits, telling stories of the natural environment and the daily experience of human habitation in it. Installed in parallel with the prints is poetry written by the artist. The poems express the narrative of Dunbar’s process and practice using the camera to capture the photo-poetry of the natural and built world.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, VT, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the “Spaulding Dunbar Photo Poet Solo Show,” or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.