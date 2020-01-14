CHESTER, Vt. – Do you love color? Do you have a beloved pet or any animal in mind that you would love to paint? Local artist Mindy Fisher is bringing her brand of pop art back to Community Art Garden Saturday, Jan. 18, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., just in time to bring a burst of color to your midwinter world.

Raised in New Hampshire, Mindy took as many art classes as she possibly could before heading to Chicago to study set design at Columbia College. She stayed in Chicago and focused on painting, cartooning, and self-taught animation. She also had the opportunity to teach youth cartooning and sewing at Right Brained Studio in Oak Park, Ill. Mindy has led four comic jams in Chester, and this will be her second pet portrait class. For more information on Mindy or to see more of her work, visit www.mindyfisher.com.

Participants will have the chance to first sketch their portrait onto an 8-by-8 ready-to-paint panel, primed with acrylic gesso, with built-in keyhole on the back for easy hanging. Once the design is sketched, artists will be invited to begin adding layers of brightly colored gouache paint. Mindy offers gentle guidance to support everyone’s artistic process from beginners to seasoned painters. This class is best suited for ages 10-plus, but some younger artists may be able to participate as well.

To register for Pet Portraits with Mindy Fisher, visit www.communityartgarden.com. Registration is needed and class is limited.

Community Art Garden is located at 287 Main Street, next to Six Loose Ladies. For more information, contact Emily at emily@communityartgarden.com or 802-289-3071.