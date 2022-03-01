Pet Portrait workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to a fun workshop painting Pet Portraits with Mindy Fisher on Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gallery at the VAULT.

In this portrait workshop, you will have the opportunity to create a one of a kind painting of your beloved pet or favorite animal using acryla-gouache on an 8-by-8 inch panel. Mindy provides hands-off guidance to ensure each student can develop their own style at whatever skill level they are at. Acryla-gouache is a highly pigmented paint that is a hybrid of watercolor, gouache, and acrylic with a saturated matte finish. It is extremely satisfying to use.

All skill levels are welcomed and encouraged. There is a fee to attend the class. Please bring at least one reference photo of your pet. Covid protocols will be observed.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Handicap accessible.