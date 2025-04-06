Persian kamancheh player Mehrnam Rastegari returns to Putney

PUTNEY, Vt. – Virtuoso kamancheh player Mehrnam Rastegari, who opened last year’s Bandwagon summer series with retro-Mediterranean surf ensemble Habbina Habbina, returns to Putney, on Friday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

Rastegari is a distinguished Persian musician, award-winning film score composer, singer, violinist, and virtuoso kamancheh player. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of Persian music, she blends traditional sounds with rock and modern fusion elements, offering fresh interpretations that resonate with global audiences. Her innovative approach to Persian microtonal music aims to bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary styles, capturing the attention of listeners worldwide.

Rastegari’s international career has seen her perform on prestigious stages, including the Bill Gates Goalkeepers 2024 event, where she shared the stage with Grammy award-winning artist Jon Batiste. She has graced some of the most esteemed music festivals, such as GlobalFest, the Secret Planet APAP showcase, the Ragas Live Festival, the Montana Folk Festival, the World Music Expo, Crossing Border Festival, Le Guess Who?, Pitchfork Music Festival, Into The Great Wide Open, Mutations Festival, and the Fajr International Music Festival. She has also participated in renowned events like the international competition named after Tlep Aspantaiuly.

Her unparalleled skill as a kamancheh player has earned her acclaim from top Kamancheh musicians and instructors worldwide, who have recognized her as a master of the instrument. A graduate of the Global Musicians Workshop, she has collaborated extensively with the World Music Institute on projects ranging from performances, to interviews, to podcasts. As a featured speaker at the TEDx event “Oasis: Existence in Nothingness,” Rastegari has shared her artistic vision with audiences. She has also recorded music with the Center for Traditional Music and Dance in New York City.

Rastegari has composed scores for more than 10 feature films, theater productions, and award-winning short films. Her score for “Dispirited” earned her the Best Original Score award at the Melbourne City Independent Film Awards, while her music for “Rotten” was nominated for Best Original Score at the Japan Kadoma Festival. Her film “A Poetess” also won the Best Persian Film award at the World Music & Independent Film Festival in the U.S.A. Additionally, Rastegari is a valued member of the New York Arabic Orchestra, and has had the honor of performing at the United Nations headquarters. She also contributed as a violinist to the music track “Mirage” for the video game “Assassin’s Creed.”

A passionate advocate for cultural exchange, Rastegari mentors young musicians from Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey, guiding them as they blend tradition and innovation in their own musical endeavors. Through her performances, compositions, and film scores, she continues to shape the future of Persian music, demonstrating that heritage and experimentation can coexist in transformative ways.

Based in New York City, Rastegari is the founder of the Mehrnam Rastegari Traditional Persian Band, where she continues to perform and innovate. She is also the creative force behind Chogan, a Rock Middle Eastern band that brings her original compositions and reimagined folk music to new audiences, garnering success and recognition.

Rastegari will be joined by bassist Panagiotis Andreou and drummer Dani Danor for this performance.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102, or visit the website above.