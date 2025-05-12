Pentangle Arts celebrates mud season with Mudstock

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Pentangle Arts invites the community to welcome the season in style with Mudstock, a joyful new celebration of spring’s messy magic featuring Boston-based bluegrass band Cold Chocolate. The event takes place on Thursday, May 22, at the historic Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, and marks the launch of a bold new tradition: a spring fundraiser that embraces Vermont’s mud season with music, creativity, and community.

The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., with a lively reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, drinks from Pentangle’s newly renovated bar, and generous slices of decadent mudpie from local baker Splendid Bakes. At 7:30 p.m., the spotlight turns to the mainstage when Cold Chocolate takes the stage. The band’s rhythm-forward blend of roots, funk, bluegrass, and Americana will energize the theater and set the tone for the season.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their finest “mud chic” – think boots, whimsy, and handmade headwear. Guests are encouraged to participate in the Seasonal Crown Contest, and the guest whose crown or hat best channels the wild spirit of spring will be awarded a one-year family movie pass.

“Mudstock is our way of stepping into the future with joy,” said Deborah Greene, executive director of Pentangle Arts. “Enough of the mud! This isn’t just a spring event. We are making the fundraiser a ‘pay what you will’ event so it’s accessible to the entire community. We’re honoring our roots while embracing new energy, new traditions, and a renewed commitment to connecting people through the arts.”

Funds raised through Mudstock will support Pentangle’s year-round cultural programming, including Pentangle’s popular outdoor summer concert series Music by the River, as well as programming for arts education, and community engagement efforts across the Upper Valley. Donations are welcome at any level. Advanced reservations recommended.