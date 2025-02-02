Pentangle Arts announces launch of After-Hours Series

WOODSTOCK, Vt. – Pentangle Arts is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Vermont After-Hours Series with a special Valentine’s Day performance by Vermont’s own Myra Flynn. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at

the newly renovated Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, marking the reopening of the beloved venue after over 40 years without updates.

The historic Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, now beautifully painted, is a welcoming space for the community to enjoy incredible performances. The Valentine’s Day concert will be the first event held in the newly refreshed venue, making it a truly special occasion.

Myra Flynn, a celebrated Vermont singer-songwriter, will take the stage to perform a captivating mix of soulful ballads and folk-infused rhythms. With a voice that has drawn comparisons to artists like Ani DiFranco, Shawn Colvin, Rihanna, and Jill Scott, Flynn is known for her unique ability to blend genres, leaving audiences spellbound. This intimate concert is the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, whether you’re sharing it with a loved one, or enjoying an evening of great music. Tickets are available now at www.pentanglearts.org.

“We’ve been working hard to refresh the Town Hall Theatre, and we’re so excited to finally share it with our community,” says Pentangle Arts executive director Deborah Greene. “We’re especially looking forward to kicking off our new Vermont After-Hours Series, offering an evening of fantastic live music along with local food, wine, and beer. We want to create a vibrant cultural experience that keeps people engaged after hours, but still gets them home before midnight.”