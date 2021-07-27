Parker’s Passion fundraiser at Vermont Beer Makers

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The first annual fundraiser for Parker’s Passion, which raises money for young, aspiring musicians, will be held at Vermont Beer Makers Saturday, July 31, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Parker’s Passion is a collaborative effort of the family and friends of the late Travis Parker. Travis was an accomplished musician who often gave his time to perform for many community sponsored events. In his honor this effort will supply a guitar and lessons to a local young musician each year.

The afternoon will offer live music, prize raffles, a 50/50 drawing, a food truck, and some of southern Vermont’s finest beers. Admission will be free, but donations would be gladly accepted.

Vermont Beer Makers is located at 100 River Street in Springfield, in the former Fellows Gear Shaper building. For questions, or to make a donation, email parkerspassion05156@gmail.com.