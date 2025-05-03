Paper flower workshop rescheduled for May 10

CAVENDISH, Vt. – After a snowstorm caused the Cavendish Historical Society to cancel its April Paper Flower workshop, the event has been rescheduled for May 10, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Cavendish Community Library in Proctorsville.

Participants can make a variety of flowers from various types of paper. Since the celebrations are underway celebrating the 250th anniversary (semiquincentennial) of the start of the Revolutionary War – Cavendish has many patriots buried here — it’s a good time to learn how to make an array of red, white, and blue paper flowers.

The workshop is free and open to the public. There are projects for all ages and abilities. The workshop is possible due to support from the Cavendish Community Fund.

For more information, email margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 802-226-7807.