Pamyua to perform at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – On Friday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m., acclaimed Inuit music and dance group Pamyua will take the stage at Next Stage Arts for a special performance. The quartet, known for blending traditional Inuit melodies with contemporary R&B vocals, promises an unforgettable evening of cultural celebration and music that transcends boundaries.

Founded in 1995 by brothers Phillip and Stephen Blanchett, Pamyua has grown into a world-renowned ensemble that seamlessly blends the soulful rhythms of Inuit drum and dance with modern vocal arrangements. Over the years, the group has traveled the world, sharing their unique sound and Indigenous knowledge through music, song, and dance. With a commitment to cultural preservation and celebration, Pamyua’s performances honor their Alaskan roots while embracing modern influences.

The upcoming performance will showcase Pamyua’s signature “Inuit Soul Music,” a powerful fusion of traditional melodies reinterpreted with contemporary instrumentation and vocalization. Audiences will experience a celebration of Inuit culture, with songs and dances that reflect the group’s deep connection to their environment, history, and community.

As pioneers of Inuit cultural representation, Pamyua has earned widespread recognition for their contributions to the arts. They have performed in countless concerts worldwide and served as cultural ambassadors for Indigenous traditions. Their music has been featured on popular shows like Life Below Zero: First Alaskans and Flying Wild Alaska, as well as the PBS Kids show Molly of Denali. Their unique sound has been described by Rolling Stone Magazine (Italy) as that of “the most famous Inuit band in the world.”

“Pamyua’s music is not just a performance – it’s an expression of who we are, a celebration of our people, and a message of unity through song and dance,” says Phillip Blanchett. “We are honored to share this tradition with the world.”

Tickets for the event are discounted in advance, and available at the door. A livestream option is available for purchase. Tickets and more information can be found at www.nextstagearts.org.

Next Stage Arts is located at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, Vt.