Pam Bernard adds a separate poetry workshop to Memoir Sessions

WALPOLE, N.H. – Award-winning author Pam Bernard is adding a poetry workshop to her roster of memoir workshops, each an eight-week session of writing and reading. They will continue on Zoom, and begin the week of Jan. 18 with times and days to be determined.

Many crossovers exist between the genres. The work of both memoir and poetry involves the deep exploration of experience into convincing, compelling language. While memoir’s fundamental structure is the creation of story to convey life experience, poetry’s is to crystallize experience in such a way that reveals a worldview. Each aims to reach for personal truth through the development of one’s unique voice.

Katherine Clarke, Professor Emeritus, Antioch University New England, and longtime participant, says, “Pam’s special gift is listening for the authentic voice of a writer to emerge. Her groups are designed to welcome and nourish this voice. When I began to write from my life, she heard me before I did.”

Pam Bernard, author of four books, is a poet, painter, editor, mentor, and adjunct professor at Franklin Pierce University. She received her MFA in Creative Writing from Warren Wilson College and BA from Harvard University. Her awards include a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Poetry and a MacDowell Fellowship.

Please email pam@pambernard.com, or visit www.pambernard.com or call 603-756-4177 for more information, including days and times.