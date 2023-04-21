Palaver Strings at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Palaver Strings, the innovative and dynamic ensemble known for their genre-bending performances, is set to take the stage at Next Stage Arts on April 27 for an unforgettable concert, with special guests clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler.

Azmeh, a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble; and Adler, who has collaborated with a diverse range of musicians including Vijay Iyer and Esperanza Spalding, bring their unique talents and musical styles to the table for what promises to be a truly special performance.

Palaver Strings has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of classical music, and their collaboration with Azmeh and Adler is no exception. The evening’s program will feature a range of works, from traditional classical pieces to contemporary and world music.

“Palaver Strings is showcasing a new voice in classical music, making it more relevant and meaningful to a new generation of classical music fans,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “The addition of Syrian clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and percussionist Brian Shankar Adler is going to make an already talented showcase of music into a unique evening of music not to be missed.”

The concert takes place on April 27 at 7 p.m., at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt. Tickets are available now, and can be purchased on the Next Stage Arts website, www.nextstagearts.org, or at the box office immediately prior to the show. Don’t miss this chance to experience the groundbreaking artistry of Palaver Strings and their talented guest musicians.