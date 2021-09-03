“Painting with Light,” Clare Adams exhibit at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Clare Adams’ exhibit “Painting With Light,” open Sept. 8 through Oct. 9.

“Painting With Light” is a solo show highlighting Adams use of reverse painting, enameling, and staining glass to depict cycle of natural life on the farm and in the garden. Artworks such as “Sunflower and Crickets” and “Dalias & Bees” use traditional materials and methods like silver stain and the grisaille technique in which black paint is scratched away and color is applied on top.

“I have always been interested in light and color, and glass painting adds an extra and exciting dimension both visually and technically,” says Adams. “This new work has been satisfying to me as it combines my interests in painting, glass, color, craft, light, and the natural world.”

She adds, “My patterns have been inspired by American quilts. I have been looking at traditional styles as well as the stunning asymmetrical styles of specifically African American quilts. To me each piece feels like a prayer. An earth prayer collecting light energy for healing and renewal!”

Clare Adams, based in Cambridgeport, Vt., is one of Canal Street Art Gallery’s original represented artists. First arriving in Vermont as an assistant in Robert DuGrenier’s glass studio, Adams continues to present an evolving and experimental practice using old world methods and lost art techniques along with modern materials. Adams studied at the Corning School of Glass in New York, and with domestic and foreign masters of the techniques of reverse painting and enameling glass.

Meet the artist at our Third Friday Gallery Night, Sept. 17, from 5-7 p.m., at our outdoor art tent and in the gallery. Or live stream our Artist Talk, starting at 6 p.m.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vt., is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.