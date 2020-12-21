SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is happy to offer “Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor” with Robert O’Brien in person at the Springfield Unitarian Meeting House, 21 Fairground Rd., in Springfield Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. The building is handicap accessible.

Explore painting the beautiful snowy New England winter landscape in this one-day workshop. Glazing techniques and layering of the subtle tints of snow will be introduced. Value, composition, and painting light and shadow will be emphasized. Students will work from photo reference and learn to create a finished painting from a favorite winter subject. Rob will demonstrate his approach and will provide hands-on guidance to each student. A critique will be held at the end of the session.

The workshop is open to all abilities. Please sign up by Saturday, Jan. 2 as we need to make arrangements with the Meeting House. A materials list will be provided at registration.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.