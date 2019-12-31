Painting the winter landscape in watercolor at VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day watercolor workshop painting the New England winter landscape in all its splendor at Gallery at the VAULT Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rob will demonstrate glazing techniques and layering of subtle tints of snow. Value, composition, light, and shadow will be emphasized. Working from photos, students will learn to create a finished painting from a favorite winter subject. The instructor will provide hands-on guidance for each student. A critique and discussion will be held at the end of the session.

All levels are welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration. Please register by Jan. 4 so we can make arrangements for the best space. If there are more than six students by then, the workshop will be held at the Art Gym in Springfield with further registration possible. We must give them notice one week in advance.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield and is open Monday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.