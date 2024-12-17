Painting the winter landscape in watercolor at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Explore painting the beautiful New England winter landscape in watercolor with popular artist Rob O’Brien, at Gallery at the VAULT, on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Glazing techniques and layering of the subtle tints of snow will be introduced. Value, composition, and painting light and shadow will be emphasized. You will work from a photo reference that you bring, and learn to create a finished painting with hands-on guidance provided by O’Brien. A critique will be held at the end of the session. Open to all levels, with some watercolor experience suggested.

A materials list will be provided at registration. The cost is discounted for gallery members. Register by Saturday, Jan. 4. If there are more than six students, the workshop will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram page, or stop into the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.