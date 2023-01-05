SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is pleased to offer “Painting the Winter Landscape in Watercolor” with popular artist Robert O’Brien on Jan. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Great Hall in Springfield.

Explore painting the beautiful snowy New England winter landscape in this one-day workshop. Glazing techniques and layering of the subtle tints of snow will be introduced. Value, composition, and painting light and shadow will be emphasized. Students will work from photo reference and learn to create a finished painting from a favorite winter subject. Rob will demonstrate his approach and will provide hands on guidance to each student. A critique will be held at the end of the session.

Open to all abilities. Please sign up by Wednesday, Jan. 11 so Rob can get everything set up. There is a fee. Materials list provided at registration.