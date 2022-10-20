Painting the vibrant colors of fall in watercolor

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day watercolor workshop painting the fall landscape of New England in all its splendor on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery at the VAULT.

The class will begin with a demonstration by the instructor, who will explain his techniques for capturing the vibrancy of autumn colors through a layering process and for creating light and shadow. Students will paint for the remainder of the class with hands-on assistance from the instructor. A critique and discussion will be held at the end of the session. All levels are welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration. There is a fee for members and non-members.

Please register by Oct. 26. If there are more than six students, the workshop will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield. It has plenty of space and great light. Directions will be given at registration.

For more information, please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Contact 802-885-7111 or galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or Facebook. Handicap accessible.