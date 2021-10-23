Painting the vibrant colors of fall in watercolor with Robert O’Brien

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day watercolor workshop painting the fall landscape of New England in all its splendor at Gallery at the VAULT, Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The class will begin with a demonstration by the instructor who will explain his techniques for capturing the vibrancy of autumn colors through a layering process and for creating light and shadow. Students will paint for the remainder of the class with hands-on assistance from the instructor. A critique and discussion will be held at the end of the session. All levels are welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration.

Please register by Nov. 3 so we can make arrangements for the best space. Masks required. Covid protocols are observed.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.