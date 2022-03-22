Painting flowers in watercolor at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Much sought after artist Robert O’Brien is offering a one day workshop entitled, “Painting Spectacular Flowers in Watercolor,” at Gallery at the VAULT on April 9.

Attendees will learn basic floral painting techniques with an emphasis on values and composition, as well as layering and blending color into soft edges. The course will focus on painting from close-up photo references of flowers that participants themselves bring, in an artistic setting with spectacular results. A critique and class discussion will be held at the end of the session.

This will be an in-person workshop with location determined by the number of students. Gallery at the VAULT will be observing Covid protocols. The workshop is open to all levels of painting ability. There is a member and nonmember cost. Register by Saturday, April 2. Please include your phone number. A supply list is provided upon registration.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield, VT. The Gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit the webpage at www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.