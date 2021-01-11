“Painting Canal Street,” featured art at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Painting Canal Street,” featuring watercolor paintings by Jean Cannon and oil paintings by Nancy Fitz-Rapalje with a common subject – views of Canal Street in Bellows Falls. These works are included in the “Art For All” seasonal group show open through Jan. 23.

This collection is especially meaningful to all those who feel a connection to this beautiful and real streetscape along North America’s oldest canal – circa 1790s. The landscape artworks illustrate the gentle ruggedness of this old mill-town steeped with countless architectural detail and history.

On Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., join the Bellows Falls Third Friday Gallery Night on Facebook. Take part in celebrating with the artists while exploring this collection. In this month’s online tour, the artists will speak about their artwork and answer your questions. Go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com to visit CSAG’s new interactive online viewing rooms.

The CSAG is also excited to announce that programming will be expanding in 2021 with 11 exhibitions featuring more solo shows and a new represented artists group show. Browse over 500 original artworks at www.canalstreetartgallery.com or on Facebook @canalstreetartgallery.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104 or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.