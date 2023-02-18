Oxygen bar coming to Jasper Forest

LUDLOW, Vt. – We are super excited to start offering this as a service and have been thinking about it since the Peace of Paradise days in Chester…that was 2010. But we know that I don’t rush the process, I trust the process.

It’s being shipped here as we speak and fingers crossed that it’ll be up and running during the week of President’s Day.

One of the best things about the oxygen bar is that it’s portable, so the vision is for it to be set up in the shop during the day and various locations at night, i.e. bars, restaurants, Okemo and other mountains for apres ski afternoons, and farmer’s markets and festivals during the summer. It will also be available for private parties, weddings, and events, so feel free to reach out if it’s something that sparks your interest or you have some suggestions where it would be a good fit.

This is going to be so much fun. More on the benefits of oxygen later, but basically, you name it, oxygen is good for it!