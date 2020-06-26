Outdoor summer programs at the Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – Summer has arrived in Vermont and with the sunshine come many fun outdoor activities at the Whiting Library in Chester. You may have already noticed that every Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. a pop-up library springs up on the front lawn, offering a themed selection of library books for you to browse and check out. The theme for July is beach reads, featuring a selection of books to take your mind on vacation or learn something fun this summer. We also bring out a portion of our book sale for this weekly pop-up event so you can buy books and support the library.

Summer also means that it’s time for the summer reading program at the library. The theme for the 2020 children’s summer reading program is “Imagine Your Story.” Kids of all ages can sign up to record their reading in order to win prizes and raffle tickets for grand prizes to be drawn at the end of the summer celebration in August. There is also a program for adults that has 20 reading and library inspired activities for grown-ups, with entry to a separate raffle for great area gift certificates. Find out more information about both the children’s and adult’s summer reading programs on our website, www.whitinglibrary.org, or give us a call at 802-875-2277.

The Nature Museum will once again offer an incredible series of nature programs in the library’s backyard this summer. On four consecutive Wednesdays starting July 15, Jay DeGregorio, senior environmental educator from The Nature Museum, will introduce children of all ages to the wonders of the natural world through demonstration and crafts. Families will be able to set up at respectful, socially distant spots in our nice, shady backyard or attend virtually on the Whiting Library Facebook page. This is a truly special program that you will not want to miss. If you would like to attend virtually, make sure that you are following the newest Facebook page @WhitingLibraryChesterVT, as we had to start fresh with Facebook in April.

All are welcome any time to use the library front or backyard as a public space serving the Chester and Andover community. There is excellent free Wi-Fi access all around the library building, so bring your own device and surf away. There is a delightful bench under the trees out front and a picnic table in the backyard for your sitting pleasure. You can also use the Wi-Fi from your car in the parking lot if you’re just passing by. We encourage you to bring a camping chair or a picnic blanket and read or use the internet at the library any time you would like. This is your place.

Don’t forget that the library is currently open for front porch pickup. We are making plans to offer appointments for patrons to reenter the library soon, but in the meantime, all of our physical resources are available for check out and pick up. We also offer wireless printing and copy and scan service by donation. Safety measures are being put in place and best practices developed to allow you to come browse and make book selections inside as soon as possible. We miss seeing your faces inside the library but look forward to offering you quality outdoors programming all summer long.