“Our Land” with Abenaki storytellers and musicians

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Please join us Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for an evening of storytelling and music by author Joseph Bruchac and educator Jesse Bruchac.

Joseph Bruchac is a writer and storyteller. For over 40 years, he has been creating literature and music that reﬂect his indigenous heritage and traditions. He is a proud Nulhegan Abenaki citizen and respected elder among his people. He is the author of more than 120 books for children and adults. His best-selling “Keepers of the Earth: Native American Stories and Environmental Activities for Children” series, with its remarkable integration of science and folklore, continues to receive critical acclaim and to be used in classrooms throughout the country.

He will be joined by his son Jesse Bruchac who is a traditional storyteller, musician, and Abenaki language instructor. He works as co-director of his family-run education center Ndakinna, where he teaches Native American Life Ways, Martial Arts, and the Abenaki language. He has produced several albums of Abenaki music. These include collections of traditional songs using drum and rattle, and Native American ﬂute music. He has opened for such notable acts as The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, and at Woodstock ’94.

This incredible opportunity is granted to the Springfield community by Gedakina, a Vermont-based group that offers activities with a focus on leadership development, early reader literacy, community health and wellness, traditional ecological knowledge, sustainability practices, traditional food systems, healthy relationships, and cultural revitalization.

See you Monday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at Springfield Town Library. If you need more information, please call the library at 802-885-3108.