‘Originals & Traditionals’ open mic at MSA

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Calling all songwriters, fiddle players, poets, stand-up comics, slam storytellers, and all you creatives with something to share. Whether you’re a veteran performer or a first timer at the mic—consider yourself cordially invited to Originals & Traditionals Open Mic Night at Main Street Arts (MSA).

The open mic night will be held on the fourth Friday of each month, from 7 to 9 p.m. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. The program is hosted by Putnam Smith. Adult beverages will be available by donation.

“This monthly event is about community, about gathering with fellow artists and arts appreciators, about meeting up with old friends, and about meeting someone new,” said Smith. “Come to share, to listen, to find inspiration — but come!”

All material should be original or “traditional” (i.e. in the public domain). Each performer can perform two songs or up to 10 minutes, whichever comes first.

Smith has been described as an old-world troubadour fresh from the 19th century. Yet this rootsy multi-instrumentalist songwriter is a storyteller for the modern age. Called “One To Watch” (Rob Reinhart, Acoustic Cafe), and a 2016 Falcon Ridge Emerging Artist, Putnam’s had two albums reach into the top five on the national Folk & Bluegrass DJ Charts, and has performed in more than 40 states from the East to West coasts. For more information about Smith, visit www.putnamsmith.com.

If you have any questions, please contact Smith at putnamsmith@gmail.com.