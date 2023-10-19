Original song released for flood benefit

CHESTER, Vt. – Jacob McLaughlin published the original musical track “Livin’ in Vermont” over Bandcamp on Wednesday, Oct. 18, to help raise money for flood relief. Inspired after the statewide flooding in July, McLaughlin composed this song. Plans of a charity benefit album at Vermont Recording Studio collapsed, so Jacob sought to release the track on his own, aided by fellow musicians Sammy Blanchette on guitar and bass, and David Lewis on drums.

The three musicians recorded the song on Tuesday, Sept. 19, recorded and mixed by Zack Primrose of Primrose Productions Music. Funds raised from digital sales will go to Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.

The song, written with uplifting lyrics and musical mood, projects the “Vermont strong” attitude. There is a small cost for the download, with the option to pay more, so folks can give as much as they can to better help those in need. Folks can find more about Jacob via his website, www.jakekeys88music.com, where they can also find a link to the Bandcamp page to download the song. The song can also be downloaded at www.jacobsmclaughlin.bandcamp.com/track/livin-in-vermont.