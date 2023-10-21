Opera on Tap at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Claremont Opera House welcomes live opera back to its historic stage with a performance by Opera on Tap New Hampshire on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.

Opera on Tap New Hampshire is one of three New England-based chapters of Opera on Tap, a professional company and member of the National Opera Center America. Opera on Tap brings a taste of opera to audiences around the globe in a casual, fun, and friendly atmosphere.

The New Hampshire chapter of Opera on Tap is excited to step onto the stage at the Claremont Opera House on Oct. 28, and will perform operatic gems by Mozart, Puccini, Gounod, Verdi, and more. Never been to an opera before? This is the perfect introduction. Lifelong Opera lover? You’ll love hearing your favorite tunes performed live by local New Hampshire opera singers. We welcome all to experience opera in this fun and refreshing way, perhaps even with a drink in hand.

Enjoy the stylings of soprano Erin M. Smith, soprano Emily Bieber, and tenor Sean Parr, performing live operatic arias and duets from famous composers. Smith has performed as a featured soloist with the Hillyer Festival Orchestra, in an educational tour of Mozart opera excerpts with Opera New Hampshire, and has studied and performed internationally in Italy and Austria. Bieber is a member of the Boston King’s Chapel Choir and Boston Baroque Chorus with an extensive repertoire of solos from Vaughan Williams, Handel, Bach, and Mozart. Bieber was also a regional finalist for the 2019 Talents of the World competition. Parr has performed in varied operatic roles throughout Europe and the U.S., including solos with Raylynmor Opera, Opera North, Opera51, The Irvington Music Festival, Manchester Choral Society, and more. Pianist Nick Pothier will perform live musical accompaniment.

Dana McGrath, Claremont Opera House Board Secretary, shares, “I am so grateful to our executive director for working with my recommendation of Opera on Tap New Hampshire to make this show happen. I’ve only seen two live operatic performances in my life, and they were in Boston and Montreal. The opportunity to attend a live event of this cultural caliber right here in Claremont is incredibly exciting.”

Opera on Tap New Hampshire performs at the Claremont Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to embrace a formal dress code of a world class opera for memorable photographs, but we of course welcome all attendees at their comfort level for this experience. Purchase tickets online at www.cohnh.org, call 603-542-4433 to order, or visit the box office at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H. An additional convenience fee will be applied for tickets purchased through the box office. Concessions, including beer and wine, are now available at a majority of Claremont Opera House events and served after doors open as well as during intermission. Cash and credit cards are accepted.