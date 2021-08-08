Open house at the New England Center for Circus Arts

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Quench your curiosity and see how circus classes can help anyone express themselves, reach fitness goals, de-stress, and have fun! Visit the New England Center for Circus Arts’ custom-built trapezium Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., for free or by donation.

Play on a low trapeze, learn to juggle, balance on a wire, test out aerial silks, and meet NECCA’s expert instructors. Beginners are welcome! Watch student demos, ask questions, and sign up for classes.

Register for fall classes, Sept. 7 to Oct. 17, at the event and receive a discount. Ages 5-plus and adults are encouraged to join. Youth must be accompanied by an adult.

If classes aren’t for you, but you support NECCA’s cause, come meet the new Executive Director Jenna Struble and find out how you can help.

NECCA’s Trapezium is located just one mile north of downtown Brattleboro at 10 Town Crier Drive, Brattleboro, Vt. Fall session begins Sept. 7. NECCA offers scholarships based on demonstrated financial need. Enroll now at www.necenterforcircusarts.org or call for more information at 802-254-9780.