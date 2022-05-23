Open-air market comes to Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Beginning Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., a new market will be opening in Chester. Located just off the historic Green, PopUP Sundays at Sharon’s on the Common will be hosting vendors bringing their creativity to life. Each participant makes, grows, or creates their inventory.

This is a venue that offers opportunity to a dozen or more talented local entrepreneurs. Customers can spend an afternoon walking through a festive, open-air market, shop in the surrounding brick and mortar stores and even have a nice lunch, all without leaving the Green.

Vendors for opening day include framed photography, crafts, tie dye clothing, painted glass, flowering plants, infused olive oil, exquisite jewelry, homemade pasta, baked goods, maple syrup, and more.

Stop in and support this new venue. You will not be disappointed. It will be a great beginning to welcome the warm months ahead.

PopUP Sundays will be open each Sunday through October 9, 2022, weather permitting. Check out our Facebook page for updates: Pop Up Sundays at Sharon’s on the Common. For information regarding future participation, please email popupsundays@vermontel.net.