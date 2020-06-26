Online showing and discussion of “The Pollinators”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On July 10, the Londonderry Conservation Commission is sponsoring a free online showing of “The Pollinators.”

“Thousands of semi-trailers crisscross the country in the dead of night delivering goods through the darkness to stores, warehouses and factories nationwide. But some of them carry an unsuspected and highly unusual cargo. Honey bees. Tens of billions of them are transported back and forth from one end of the United States to the other in a unique annual migration that’s indispensable to the feeding of America. One out of every three bites we eat, the growth of almost all our fruits, nuts and vegetables, would be impossible without pollination from bees.”

“A new documentary feature, ‘The Pollinators,’ directed by Peter Nelson and produced by Sally Roy, Nelson and Michael Reuter, presents the fascinating and untold story. And warns that the bees are in serious danger.”

Peter Nelson will be inviting all attendees to discuss any questions or comments on Zoom after the film at 8:45 p.m. To view the trailer, go to www.youtu.be/rac_D_v-nrc.

Register to attend by emailing the Londonderry Conservation Commission at conservation@londonderryvt.org. We will then send you an invitation with the link to this online event on Vimeo. Clicking on the link will take you right to the film and the follow-up discussion. Because we are only allowed 100 attendees, we encourage you to email us at your earliest convenience.